Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur recently hit the cinemas. Sam Bahadur is directed by Meghna Gulzar and written by Meghna and Bhavani Iyer. The film is based on India’s first field marshal Sam Manekshaw who played a key role during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war and the liberation of Bangladesh.Vicky Kaushal visited cinemas to experience his latest release Sam Bahadur with audience. These videos showcase immense love from the audience towards the actor and the film.Thanking the audience, Vicky shared that the movie aimed to give a tribute to a very special man in the Indian Army.Sam Bahadur’ highlights the life and work of Sam Manekshaw. Sanya Malhotra plays his wife. Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh is also a part of the film as she appears as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.Watch the video to know more .