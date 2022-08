Ganesh Chaturthi is here now! Arpita Khan Sharma welcomed Lord Ganesha. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kushal attended the celebration. Let's watch the video and get to know the other celebrities who attended the celebration. Watch video

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 in grand style: Ganesh Chaturthi is here now! Ganesh Chaturthi is a celebration of Lord Ganesh's birth. This festival is widely celebrated in India. Bollywood also celebrates this festival. This year the celebration begins on 31st August. Several Bollywood celebrities celebrate this festival. Recently, we spotted Arpita Khan Sharma welcoming Lord Ganesh at her home, and in the celebration, we spotted many Bollywood stars like Katrina Kaif with her husband Vicky Kaushal. Katrina and Vicky arrive in traditional attire. The celebrity couple was looking perfect together. Katrina Kaif opts for a yellow sharara, and Vicky matches Kat with a golden yellow kurta and white pyjamas. Let's watch the video and get to know the other celebrities who attended the celebration. Watch video