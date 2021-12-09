View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Last year in March, when coronavirus had started spreading in India, singer Kanika Kapoor was one of the first big celebrities who was tested positive for Covid-19. Reportedly, she had returned from London then, and just before testing positive, the singer had attended a big bash in Lucknow. Today, Kanika was spotted at Jaipur airport, and she will be attending Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. Netizens on social media are trolling her. An Instagram user commented, “Pichle baar corona ye laai thi, abhi omicron na le aye..” Another user wrote, “ye toh wahi h naa covid spreader.” One more user wrote, “Ye abki baar pakka omicron le k aayi hogi.” Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: A condom brand takes a sly dig at those who are not invited with its latest meme