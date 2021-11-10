Vicky Kaushal Rents An Apartment To Settle In With Katrina Kaif Post Marraige, Pays Whopping Amount As Rent And Security: Watch Video

Vicky Kaushal rented an apartment for 5 years. He rented the flat on the 8th-floor apartment in July 2021. As per the reports, they are getting married in December

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif: If reports are to be believed, Vicky Kaushal finalized a house to settle in with Katrina Kaif post marriage. He has rented an apartment in Juhu’s Rajmahal. It is an ultra-luxurious building. Vicky Kaushal rented an apartment for 5 years. He rented the flat on the 8th-floor apartment in July 2021. As per the reports, they are getting married in December