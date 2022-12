From Vicky Kaushal- Sunny Kaushal to Kriti Sanon- Nupur Sanon; Let's see in the video which other Bollywood sibling duos fans want to see in films. Watch Video.

Bollywood sibling duos fans want to see together in films: These days, the Hindi film industry is busy making dramas, biopics, and socially relevant films. The director, producers, and scriptwriter are mainly focusing on content, but we all know that fans always look up to their favourite stars; content is important, but the stars' presence also matters. In Bollywood, if we start making movies with sibling duos, that will be fresh and exciting for the fans. We saw Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal on social media with the perfect connection; they both did an ad in which they both worked well together, and fans have always wanted to see Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor in the film together. Let's see in the video which other Bollywood sibling duos fans want to see in films. Watch Video.