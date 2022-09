Celebs Spotted: We spotted actress Vaani Kapoor in a causal dress where she opted for a beige-colored top and overcoat, and she paired it with black pants. Let's watch Bollywood stars' casual airport looks. Watch Video.

Bollywood stars casual best at the airport: Bollywood stars always pick up their outfits for any party, promotional event, screenings, gym, etc. Bollywood stars also flaunt their airport looks. They pick the perfect look for the airport. Paps are also waiting for them, and fans are also looking forward to their airport attire. Recently, we spotted Vicky Kaushal in casual attire, where he opted for a black t-shirt and brown cargo. We also spotted Shamshera actress Vaani Kapoor again in a causal dress where she opted for a beige-colored top and overcoat, and she paired it with black pants. In this video, let's watch Bollywood stars' casual airport looks. Watch Video.