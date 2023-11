Sam Bahadur is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2023. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the lead actor Vicky ...

Sam Bahadur is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2023. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the lead actor Vicky Kaushal will be seen portraying the role of Sam Manekshaw in the film. The war drama also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles. Ahead of the film's release, Vicky visited the Golden Temple with Gulzar and Sanya to seek blessings. A video of the trio seeking blessings at the sacred Sikh shrine has gone viral. The video is getting a lot of love from fans.The stars were seen taking blessings at the shrine and also indulging in some talks.For the occasion, Vicky donned traditional attire, and Meghna Gulzar and Sanya Malhotra also opted for ethnic wear. Watch the video to know more.