Vicky Kaushal's ex girlfriend Harleen Sethi posts a cryptic message on her Instagram amid actor's wedding with Katrina Kaif | Watch video

Harleen Sethi, who is the ex girlfriend of URI actor Vicky Kaushal has shared a cryptic post on her Instagram ahead of the actors marriage with Katrina, hinting at the meaning of life and Watch video to know the further details on the news.

Toshi Tiwari   |    December 8, 2021 8:30 PM IST

Harleen Sethi Cryptic Post : Much awaited Bollywood wedding of the year is finally happening. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to marry each other on 9th of December in Six Senses Bawara Fort, Rajasthan. The wedding preparations are going on in full swing as the couple has already reached the wedding venue and all necessary rituals and functions have also started off. Amid all these ongoing preps, Harleen Sethi, who is the ex girlfriend of URI actor Vicky Kaushal has shared a cryptic post on her Instagram ahead of the actors marriage with Katrina, hinting at the meaning of life and Watch video to know the further details on the news.

