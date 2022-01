Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal's workout video goes viral; netizens say, 'Bahu Katrina Kaif ka asar hai'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

's father in law Sham Kaushal's workout video has been going viral. Ever since the video is online people are going bonkers over it. Sham Kaushal in the video is seen doing a workout that looks every bit inspirational at this age. While the netizens are having a field day on the same. There are some hilarious comments on the video. Many netizens say that it's Katrina Kaif's influence on him, while some ask whether it's 'Bahu' Katrina who is making him do this. Sham Kaushal has been in the industry for a long and has often kept himself low key. While now he has become Katrina's father in law, so whatever he does grabs a lot of eyeballs. Sham Kaushal was extremely happy with his son's wedding and even blessed the couple with all the love. Right now Katrina and Vicky are staying in the separate house after completing all the wedding rituals.