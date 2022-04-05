Vicky Kaushal's Upcoming Movies: Govinda Naam Mera to Sam Bahadur, a look at the Uri star's interesting line-up – Watch Video

Vicky Kaushal will be coming together with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar for the first time. From 'Govinda Naam Mera' to 'Luka Chuppi 2' here we take a look at the interesting line-up of films Vicky has ahead of him.

Vicky Kaushal Upcoming Movies From "Govinda Naam Mera" To "Luka Chuppi 2" Will Be Releasing In the Upcoming Year- Vicky Kaushal is happy as can be with gorgeous wifey Katrina Kaif. This actor attracted a massive fan following across India through his amazing acting also. His professional life is thriving as well and he has lots of exciting projects too. Vicky Kaushal will be coming together with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar for the first time. From 'Govinda Naam Mera' to 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' here we take a look at the interesting line-up of films Vicky has ahead of him. For more details watch the video.