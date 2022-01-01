videos

Vidya Balan Birthday: Vidya Balan turns 43 today, Her net worth Income will leave you speechless | Watch

Actress Vidya Balan, who proved herself in Bollywood with Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hey Baby, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Kahaani, The Dirty Picture, Parineeta, turned 43 today and on this special occasion, we are going to tell you her net worth

Satakshi Singh   |    January 1, 2022 9:30 AM IST

Vidya Balan Net Worth: Actress Vidya Balan, who proved herself in Bollywood with Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hey Baby, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Kahaani, The Dirty Picture, Parineeta, turned 43 today and on this special occasion, we are going to tell you her net worth. Vidya Balan started her career with the Bengali film Bhalo Theko in 2003 and since then she has been consistently praised for her performance in the film.

