Vidyut Jammwal Opened Up On His Personal Life, Proposal To Nandita Mahtani, And Movie Sanak | Exclusive Video

Exclusive, Vidyut Jammwal on Proposal: Commando fame Vidyut Jammwal in an exclusive interview opened up on his upcoming movie Sanak, about his proposal to girlfriend Nandita Mahtani. The trailer of the film is already out and the intense performance of Vidyut has left the audience awestruck and they are eagerly waiting for the movie to be released which will happen on the 15th of October on Disney+ Hotstar.