videos

Watch Next

Trailers

Sanak Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal goes all Bruce Willis in this desi inspiration of Die Hard set in a hospital

Trailers

The Power trailer: It's Vidyut Jammwal vs Shruti Haasan vs Prateik Babbar in an action-packed family feud

Videos

X-Rayed: Vidyut Jammwal discusses Hanuman, Ganesha and martial arts with Thailand superstar Tony Jaa

Vidyut Jammwal Opened Up On His Personal Life, Proposal To Nandita Mahtani, And Movie Sanak | Exclusive Video

Vidyut Jammwal in an exclusive interview opened up on his upcoming movie Sanak, about his proposal to girlfriend Nandita Mahtani.

Satakshi Singh   |    October 13, 2021 8:37 PM IST

Exclusive, Vidyut Jammwal on Proposal: Commando fame Vidyut Jammwal in an exclusive interview opened up on his upcoming movie Sanak, about his proposal to girlfriend Nandita Mahtani. The trailer of the film is already out and the intense performance of Vidyut has left the audience awestruck and they are eagerly waiting for the movie to be released which will happen on the 15th of October on Disney+ Hotstar.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all