This weekend is dedicated to commemorating, cherishing, and enjoying the festival. Top Gun: Maverick, 7 Women and a Murder, and others. Let's watch the list of shows and movies premiering on OTT in the final week of December. Watch entertainment videos.

What to Watch This Weekend: 2022 has finally gone, and 2023 is arriving. This last weekend of the year has some interesting lineups that you can enjoy with your friends and family. This weekend is dedicated to commemorating, cherishing, and enjoying the festival. Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, is already in theaters; now it's time to bring it to the OTT platform. The film is already available on Amazon Prime Video as of December 26; if you haven't seen it yet, you should this festival weekend. You can also watch Vir Das: Landing, a stand-up comedy that is already available on Netflix. Let's watch the list of shows and movies premiering on OTT in the final week of December. Watch entertainment videos.