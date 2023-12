Who does not know Pan India star Vijay Verma, the actor has made a special place for himself in Bollywood ...

Who does not know Pan India star Vijay Verma, the actor has made a special place for himself in Bollywood in a very short time. Actors remain in the headlines not only for their excellent acting and professional life but also for their personal life. The actress is often spotted with lady love Tamannaah Bhatia. Recently the actor was spotted outside Manish Malhotra's house. In such a situation, whether this meeting is related to any project or whether Vijay Verma and Tamannaah Bhatia are going to make any preparations for marriage, only time will tell. For more information please watch the video.