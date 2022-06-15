Vikram: Kamal Haasan starrer wins at the Box Office leaving behind Samrat Prithviraj, Major; view collections

videos

Kamal Haasan's Vikram Box Office collection: After Pushpa: The Rise, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2, now there is a new entry in this list. We are talking about Kamal Haasan's Vikram who crossed Rs 200 crores at the box office. Watch the video to know more about it.

Pratibha Katariya   |    June 15, 2022 8:47 PM IST

Kamal Haasan's Vikram Box Office collection: South Indian movies such as Pushpa:The Rise, RRR, and KGF Chapter 2 have ruled the box office since December 2021. There is a new addition to the list Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan is the latest pan-India box office smasher, Along with Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj the film was released but did not performed well at the box office. According to some media reports, industry experts to find out that what worked in his favor and why Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj was a not hit at the box office. However, Major also didn't well in the Telugu film industry. Let's check out in this video which movie won the battle.

