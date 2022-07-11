videos

Vikram to 2.0: Top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of all time that have shattered box office and set new records

Top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of all time: In this video, we will let you know about the highest-grossing Tamil movies that are setting new records at the box office. Watch this video to learn more.

Pratibha Katariya   |    July 11, 2022 7:20 PM IST

Top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of all time: Tamil cinema is popularly known as the Kollywood industry and is known to produce films in the Tamil language. Tamil films have a more meaningful message about life and society. While Bollywood started making female-oriented films, the Tamil industry has been doing it for ages. People love to watch Tamil films, and Kollywood has been producing a variety of content. Tamil films have been doing great at the Hindi box office for quite some time now. We can't deny the fact that the Tamil film industry has some of the most versatile actors in India. In this video, we will let you know about the highest-grossing Tamil movies that are setting new records at the box office. Watch this video to learn more.

