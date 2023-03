Actor Vikrant Massey discusses Gaslight's surprise factor, desire to direct, and selection criteria for roles. Watch the full interview for more insights. Watch Video.

Vikrant Massey on Gaslight: In an exclusive interview with WION, actor Vikrant Massey discussed his upcoming film, Gaslight, which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangada Singh. Massey emphasized the importance of surprise in making a murder mystery work, stating that a good murder mystery should keep the audience guessing until the very end. He also discussed his desire to direct a film someday, citing the need for more representation and diversity in the industry. Massey shared his process for selecting films, stating that he looks for unique and challenging roles that will push him as an actor.