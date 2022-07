Kichcha Sudeepa starrer Vikrant Rona has got a pan-India release, and while talking to BollywoodLife the actor opened up about the term 'pan-India films'. Watch the video here...

Nowadays, films that are getting dubbed and released in various languages are called ‘pan-India’ films. Recently, Kichcha Sudeepa starrer Vikrant Rona hit the big screens. It’s a Kannada film that has been released in various languages including Hindi. BollywoodLife interacted with Kichcha Sudeepa and the actor opened up about the term ‘pan-India’ which is being used a lot nowadays. He said that if a good film is made and released in various languages it will work well at the box office. The actor further stated, “If you are an Indian all languages are yours.”