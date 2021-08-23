videos

Exclusive ! Vinay Pathak Speaks On Kaali Peeli Tales And More : Watch Video

Vinay Pathak, whom we have seen in films like Bheja Fry, Khosla ka Ghosla, Johnny Gaddar, Rab ne Bana di Jodi and Jism opens up about his upcoming anthology film Kaali Peeli Tales.

Hitesh Malik   |    August 23, 2021 6:21 PM IST

Exclusive Interview of Vinay Pathak : Actor Vinay Pathak, who is a well known name in the industry, in this exclusive interview with Bollywood life, opened up on his new release Kaali Peeli Tales, which is an anthology series. The series got released recently on Amazon's Mini TV. He also praised his co-stars, director and the producer as well and urges fans to watch the film. Watch this fun exclusive interview to know more of what he has to say.

