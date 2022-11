People like Vir Das, Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, and Kapil Sharma have created their own identities and gone on to become actors.In this video, watch the journey of stand-up comedians who turned into actors. Watch Video.

Stand-up comedians who turned into actors: These days, social media is booming. Whether we talk about YouTube, Facebook, or Instagram, content creators and stand-up comedians create their own identities and pull audiences. Social media has become a major source of entertainment and an alternative to TV and OTT platforms. The most notable examples are Vir Das, Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, and Kapil Sharma; these are names of people who have created their own identities and gone on to become actors, achieving fame and success. In this video, let's watch the journey of stand-up comedians who turned into actors. Watch Video.