The news of Anushka Sharma's pregnancy has been making waves in the media, with sources claiming that she is expecting her second baby. However, it is important to note that there is no official confirmation from the couple themselves. Anushka has been maintaining a low profile, staying away from the media glare and even avoiding recent paparazzi sightings in Mumbai. Fans and well-wishers are eagerly waiting for the couple to share the news and put all speculations to rest. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who are already proud parents to their daughter Vamika, have been private about their personal life, and it remains to be seen when they will choose to make an official announcement. Until then, fans will have to patiently wait for the truth about Virushka's growing family. Watch the video to know more.