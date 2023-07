Anushka Sharma gave a glimpse into her very romantic vacation to London with Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, one of Bollywood's most loved couples, recently took a romantic trip to London. The couple was spotted exploring the city's beautiful landmarks, and Virat was seen capturing stunning photos of Anushka. The actress looked stunning in a casual yet chic outfit, as she walked hand in hand with her husband. Virat seemed to be in awe of his wife's beauty, as he clicked pictures of her in front of some of London's most iconic spots. The couple seemed to be enjoying each other's company, and their fans couldn't get enough of the adorable pictures they shared on social media.