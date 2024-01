Vivek Oberoi gets exclusively candid with BollywoodLife and talks about the industry and his survival mantra as an actor over decades. The actor is gearing up for his next Indian Police Force helmed by Rohit Shetty.

Vivek Oberoi is one of the most versatile actors, he has proved his mettle with his every film. But the fallout he had with superstar Salman Khan massively affected his career. But he is still standing like a rock after 30 years. Today the actor has reached a very secure place where he is happy to struggle as he believes the ups and downs are a part of the industry and nothing is going to last forever. Be it your success or failure. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife Vivek Oberoi spoke his heart out like never before and spoke largely about his upcoming web series Indian Police Force helmed by Rohit Shetty, his entire journey, and more.