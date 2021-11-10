videos

Wait! What? Vicky Kaushal Was Dating This Beautiful Actress Before Katrina Kaif? Bollywood's Ugly Breakups

Uri Sensation and Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal are making a lot of headlines these days due to their personal life. But Did you know before Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal was dating this beautiful actress?

Satakshi Singh   |    November 10, 2021 9:30 AM IST

Vicky Kaushal's Ex Girlfriend: Uri Sensation and Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal are making a lot of headlines these days due to their personal life. If reports are to be believed, Vicky Kaushal and actress Katrina Kaif are going to get married in December. But do you know which actress Vicky Kaushal fell in love with before Katrina Kaif? Must watch the video.

