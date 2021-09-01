videos

Exclusive ! Wake Up Sid Fame Konkana Sen Sharma On Her Upcoming Web Series Mumbai Diaries 26/11, Opened Up on Her Character And More

The show is called Mumbai Diaries 26/11 and is based on the lives of the health care workers in the pretext of the attacks of 26/11.

Hitesh Malik   |    September 1, 2021 6:00 PM IST

Konkana Sen Sharma Exclusive Interview: Konkana Sen Sharma, who is playing the character of Chitra Das in the web show, in this exclusive interview, talks about her character and the show. It is a medical drama that will release on September 9 on Amazon Prime. The show is called Mumbai Diaries 26/11 and is based on the lives of the health care workers in the pretext of the attacks of 26/11. The actress opened up on her character, The actress opened up on her character, also shared some moments from the movie Wake Up Sid, and more.

