videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Bell Bottom: Here's how Lara Dutta transformed into former PM Indira Gandhi – watch BTS video

Videos

Valentine's Day 2021: Never Kiss Your Best Friend actress Anya Singh REVEALS why Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are her favourite onscreen couple

Entertainment News

Spotted: Mallika Sherawat looks radiant, Mouni Roy slays it in all black, Taimur Ali Khan screams at the paps

Entertainment News

Spotted: Deepika Padukone seen at Gateway of India; Malaika Arora seen in orange gym wear

Watch: Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan and Anya Singh talk about Kaun Banegi Shikharwati being the first big release of 2022 [Exclusive]

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati starring Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, and Anya Singh has started streaming on Zee5 today.

Murtuza Iqbal   |    January 7, 2022 6:26 PM IST

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati starring Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, and Anya Singh has started streaming on Zee5 today. BollywoodLife recently interacted with Lara, Soha, and Anya, and spoke to them about the show being the first big release of 2022, the equation they share with their siblings in their real-life, if Lara as a senior bullied them on the sets, and a lot more. Check the video to watch the interesting conversation we had with the actresses.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all