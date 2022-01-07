Kaun Banegi Shikharwati starring Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, and Anya Singh has started streaming on Zee5 today.

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati starring , Lara Dutta Bhupathi, , , and Anya Singh has started streaming on Zee5 today. BollywoodLife recently interacted with Lara, Soha, and Anya, and spoke to them about the show being the first big release of 2022, the equation they share with their siblings in their real-life, if Lara as a senior bullied them on the sets, and a lot more. Check the video to watch the interesting conversation we had with the actresses.