Raveena Tandon performs to Tip Tip Barsa Paani with Kapil Sharma and Farah Khan; fans say, 'The song only belongs to Raveena' – watch

Twinkle Khanna papped with son Aarav Kumar; 'Yeh aise sehm sehm k kyu chl rha hai?' ask fans – watch video

Bachchhan Paandey: After Srivalli from Pushpa, David Warner now dances to Akshay Kumar's Maar Khayegaa – Watch Video

BL Awards 2022: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and more – Vote for your favourites in Bollywood category

Watch out: 'Bachchhan Paandey' to 'Jalsa' trailer launch, watch Bollywood Celebrities who were spotted today!

Celebrities spotted: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez to Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah spotted at their trailer launch event.

Pratibha Katariya   |    March 9, 2022 8:45 PM IST

Watch Out: Celebrities spotted: A bunch of B-town celebrities were spotted at the city and on their movie trailer launch events. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez who was been busy promoting his upcoming film 'Bachchhan Paandey', was on Wednesday spotted on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for a promotional event and Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah also spotted at their trailer launch of 'Jalsa'. Kartik Aryan were also spotted at a dance rehearsal hall in Andheri. 83 movie super star Ranveer Singh also snapped on post shoot in Bandra. Kareena Kapoor also spotted at Taj land Bandra. Watch the full video and have look.

