Actor Akshay Kumar's mother passes away, bollywood stars including Riteish Deshmukh, Rohit Shetty came to pay tribute to her.

Watch Out: Wednesday morning started with great sadness. Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia Ji passed away. Many Bollywood stars including Riteish Deshmukh, Rohit Shetty came to say a final good bye to her. Not only this, Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold winner Neeraj Chopra was spotted in Bandra today. Watch the full video to know more.