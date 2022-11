Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2, The Crown season 5, Yashoda, and more are releasing and streaming this week. Let's watch in the video what new web series and movies you can enjoy this week. Watch Video.

Watch To Watch this weekend: The year 2022 is about to end! This week will see the release of a variety of web series and movies. November 2022 is a fantastic month for great content. There are multiple good web series and movies from Bollywood, Hollywood, and Tollywood that are worth binge-watching. Historical drama The Crown, season 5, Some of the titles that fans have been waiting for a long time include Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2, A full action-packed Yashoda, and others. Let's watch in the video which new web series and movies are releasing and streaming this week. Watch Video.