Welcome to the jungle, Cocktail 2, and more: What to expect in June 2026?

Bollywood will have a very busy and exciting month in June 2026. Fans have a lot to look ahead to in weeks to come, with much-awaited movies like Welcome to the Jungle and Cocktail 2 leading the conversation. From star-studded cast, popular franchises, new stories and big screen spectacles, the upcoming releases are bound to appeal to a broad spectrum of audiences. Whether you’re into comedy, romance, action or drama, June’s slate has a little bit of it all. Here is a look at the biggest titles, key highlights and why these films are already creating buzz among moviegoers. Watch the video to know more.