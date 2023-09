Akshay Kumar announced the film by sharing a hilarious promo featuring him, and the stellar cast including Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani and others. Watch the video to know more.

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon are set to create magic on the silver screen once again with their much-awaited on-screen reunion after a whopping 20 years.Fans of the iconic duo are over the moon with excitement as news of their collaboration spreads like wildfire. Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, known for their sizzling chemistry in films like "Mohra" and "Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi," are all set to reignite the magic that made them one of the most beloved on-screen couples of the '90s.This long-awaited reunion has sent waves of nostalgia through the hearts of Bollywood enthusiasts, who have been eagerly waiting to see this power-packed pair share the screen once again. The anticipation is sky-high as fans can't wait to witness the electrifying chemistry and stellar performances that made Akshay and Raveena a force to be reckoned with.Akshay Kumar announced the film by sharing a hilarious promo featuring him, and the stellar cast including Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani and others.