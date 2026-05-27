Welcome to the Jungle: What to expect from Akshay Kumar multi-starrer comedy?

Welcome to the Jungle is a multi-starrer Bollywood comedy coming up that promises full-on chaos, nostalgia and over-the-top entertainment. The ...

Welcome to the Jungle is a multi-starrer Bollywood comedy coming up that promises full-on chaos, nostalgia and over-the-top entertainment. The trailer has a massive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar in a double role, along with veterans like Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff and others. The film blends military action with slapstick humor, random gags, and loud comic sequences. While it delivers strong nostalgic callbacks to the original “Welcome” franchise, fans also feel the classic Majnu–Uday chemistry is missing. Packed with glamour, dance numbers, and meme-worthy moments, the film is shaping up as a high-energy Bollywood comedy spectacle.