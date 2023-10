Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's on-screen chemistry was undeniably electric, captivating audiences with their sizzling performances. However, their alleged off-screen romance ...

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's on-screen chemistry was undeniably electric, captivating audiences with their sizzling performances. However, their alleged off-screen romance added another layer of intrigue to their relationship. Watch the video to know what went wrong between the two. Their parting ways was attributed to various factors, including personal differences and the complexities of their relationship. While speculation and rumors abound, the exact reason remains a mystery. Nonetheless, their individual careers continued to flourish, leaving behind a legacy of iconic performances in Bollywood.