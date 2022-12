It's Christmas weekend, and we are ready to celebrate the festival. Cirkus, Emily in Paris 3, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Check out the amazing lineup for this festive season. Watch entertainment videos.

What to watch this weekend: It's Christmas weekend, and we are ready to celebrate the festival. This holiday season, streaming platforms are ready to entertain us all with their incredible lineups. Rohit Shetty's comedy-drama Cirkus is hitting theatres this Friday, December 23, 2022. Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hedge, and Jacqueline will surely entertain you all this weekend. Daniel Craig is back with his detective movie, 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Craig's fans were waiting for the movie. The movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, has been directed by Rian Johnson. Let's see what you can watch this festive weekend. Watch entertainment videos.