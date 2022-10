Another weekend is here and a lot of new movies and web series are ready to satisfy your cravings. Doctor G to Mismatched Season 2, let's see in this video what are the other options you have to watch this weekend.

What to watch this weekend: Another weekend is here and a lot of new movies and web series are ready to satisfy your cravings. Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli are set for another season of Mismatched. The first season was a successful season. Fans were apprised of the acting and storyline. Next on the list is Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming comedy-drama Doctor G, which is hitting the big screen in theatres this weekend on October 14th. Recently, the movie got the A certificate, which is an advisory for an 18+ audience from the censor board. A lot of other upcoming movies and web series are waiting for you this weekend. Let's see in this video what are the other options you have to watch this weekend. Watch Video.