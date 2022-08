Here is the new week and we are ready to tell you the list of new content. Liger to Top Gun Maverick is releasing this weekend. Watch video.

What to watch this weekend: A new week has arrived and content eaters are waiting for the new content. So your wait is over, and we have compiled a list, especially for you guys. Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick is one of the biggest hits at the box office of all time. The movie will soon stream on the OTT platform. The much-awaited movie Liger is also releasing this weekend. Liger is an action-packed film and from this movie, South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda is debuting in the Bollywood industry. We all must remember Netflix's original series Delhi Crime and fans are waiting for the second part. Your wait is over! Delhi Crime season 2 is also streaming this weekend. To know more lineup for this weekend watch the full video.