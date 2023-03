This weekend's movie lineup offers a diverse selection of films for audiences to enjoy. With something for everyone, this weekend's movies are not to be missed. Watch Entertainment Videos.

What To Watch: This weekend's movie lineup offers a diverse selection of films for audiences to enjoy. 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' is a thought-provoking drama based on a true event that delves into issues of parental rights and cultural differences. 'Zwigato' follows the struggles of a man who must adapt to the gig economy after losing his job during the pandemic. DC fans can look forward to the highly anticipated sequel 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' finally hitting Indian theaters. And for those looking for some laughs, 'Pop Kaun' promises to be an entertaining mix of comedy and suspense. With something for everyone, this weekend's movies are not to be missed.