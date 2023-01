Chhatriwali to Mission Majnu: We are in the third week of January, so we will see the release of much good content this weekend. Let's check out what to watch this weekend

What to watch this weekend on OTT: The third weekend of January served a different variety of content. This week must be good in terms of the new web series and movies. Chhatriwali is the new movie by Rakul Preet Singh. She will be seen playing the role of the control head in a condom factory in the film Chhatriwali. Mission Majnu is a film inspired by true events that is a spy thriller and uncovers one of India's most important missions from the past.