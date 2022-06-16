videos

Watch Next

Videos

Shilpa Shetty Birthday: Fit, fabulous and gorgeous at the age of 47, check out Nikamma's actress SEXIEST looks here

Interviews

KGF 2 star Sanjay Dutt reveals the 'SE*IEST' heroine he has ever worked with and we bet you can't guess her name [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Videos

Shilpa Shetty recreates the VIOLENCE dialogue of Yash after watching KGF 2 in the cutest way possible; netizens troll her, ' itni sharif mat bano'

Videos

Raj Kundra's Squid Game like mask at airport gets hilarious reactions; netizens say, 'Urfi Javed ke saath Collab karna chahiye esko' – Watch Video

What to watch this weekend: Shilpa Shetty's Nikamma, Aaditi Pohankar's She 2 and more movies and web series to binge-watch

What to watch this weekend: Another week for great content. In this video, check out the list of movies and web series that you can enjoy this weekend with your friends and family.

Pratibha Katariya   |    June 16, 2022 9:00 PM IST

What to watch this weekend: Another week has started and we are all very excited about the news releases. The top new arrivals are everywhere, like Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, Disney Hotstar, and more of the best OTT platforms. This weekend's line-up is led by Shilpa Shetty's Nikamma, which is a much awaited movie because, with this movie, Shilpa is back in the game after a long 13 years. In fact, if we talk about the OTT platform, you can also enjoy the MCU series, Ms. Marvel, on Disney Plus. This series is coming every week with one episode, so you can enjoy it every week. In this video, check out the list of movies and web series that you can enjoy this weekend with your friends and family.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all