Amid Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wedding speculations this old video of the actress proposing to Ranbir is going VIRAL. Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone's reaction is unmissable.

and are all set to tie the knot on April 17 claim reports. However, there is yet any official statement from the couple. Amid their wedding speculation, this old video of Alia openly expressing her LOVE for Ranbir Kapoor is going VIRAL. The video is from an award show where Alia receives an award and in her winning speech she thanks everyone and later openly tells her beau Ranbir ' I LOVE YOU'. While Ranbir was all blushing, and 's reactions are unmissable. In the video, you can see Alia saying, " Thank you for making my heart smile, and my eyes shine. I love you". Well, we can't wait for the couple to get married soon.