videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Karan Kundrra makes fun of girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash; says, ‘Ek crore ki gaadi khareedne auto mein kaun jaata hai?’ – watch

Interviews

Abhay 3: Divya Agarwal-Tanuj Virwani reveal what went behind their steamy the 'KISS' [EXCLUSIVE]

Videos

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra's epic fail moment as the Naagin 6 star tries to break the coconut while buying her Audi car, fans call them 'Cute'

Videos

The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek mocks Archana Puran Singh for NOT being a part of the US tour

When Alia Bhatt's public proposal to Ranbir Kapoor got a reaction from his exes Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone - watch VIRAL video

Amid Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wedding speculations this old video of the actress proposing to Ranbir is going VIRAL. Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone's reaction is unmissable.

Manisha Mandal   |    April 7, 2022 12:40 PM IST

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot on April 17 claim reports. However, there is yet any official statement from the couple. Amid their wedding speculation, this old video of Alia openly expressing her LOVE for Ranbir Kapoor is going VIRAL. The video is from an award show where Alia receives an award and in her winning speech she thanks everyone and later openly tells her beau Ranbir ' I LOVE YOU'. While Ranbir was all blushing, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone's reactions are unmissable. In the video, you can see Alia saying, " Thank you for making my heart smile, and my eyes shine. I love you". Well, we can't wait for the couple to get married soon.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all