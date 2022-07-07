When M S Dhoni lost his cool on Sushant Singh Rajput for THIS reason – watch video

Former Indian captain Ms Dhoni turns 41 today. Watch this video of Ms Dhoni & late actor SSR in which the captain revealed why he got angry with Sushant.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni : Former Indian Captain Ms Dhoni is celebrating his 41st birthday with his family in London. He made his debut in 2004. Dhoni is popularly known as 'Captain cool' as he stays calm even in the most challenging situations. Ms Dhoni: The untold story was a biopic film of Dhoni which was a massive hit and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput portrayed the role of the skipper in the movie. Sushant did an impeccable job in that movie. The actor had also put a lot of effort into the movie. So today on the occasion of captain cool's birthday we will show you a clip of Dhoni and SSR in which Dhoni revealed that he got angry with the actor for asking too many questions about the role he had to play in the film. Watch this video to know more.