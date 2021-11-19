videos

Watch Next

Songs

Fly Song: Shehnaaz Gill impresses with her KILLER attitude in this Badshah and Uchana Amit's romance track

Songs

Top Tucker song: Uchana Amit's track ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Badshah, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Jonita Gandhi is a good attempt at South-style hip-hop

Songs

Heelein Toot Gayi song: Kiara Advani's bubbliness and Badshah's music make Indoo Ki Jawani's second track a bhangra mood

Songs

Awaara song: Badshah's new R&B track ft. Reet Talwar melodiously chronicles the rapper's many hurdles

Badshah Birthday special: Aditya Prateek Singh was 'Cool Equal' before becoming 'Badshah', Who Is Badshah?

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia or better known as Badshah, is an Indian rapper, singer, film producer, and businessman.Badshah turned 36 today and on this special occasion, we are going to tell you more about Badshah.

Satakshi Singh   |    November 19, 2021 4:00 PM IST

Badshah: Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia or better known as Badshah, is an Indian rapper, singer, film producer, and businessman. Badshah is known by people for his Hindi, Punjabi, and Haryanvi songs. Badshah turned 36 today and on this special occasion, we are going to tell you more about Badshah. He was born on 19 November 1985 in Delhi. Badshah's father is from Haryana and his mother is from Punjab.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all