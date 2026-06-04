Who is Kevin Kunta? All about Ram Charan's MMA fighter bodyguard [Video]

Kevin Kunta is the personal bodyguard of Ram Charan who recently gained attention on social media because of his strong physique and disciplined security work. He is a professional MMA fighter from The Gambia and has been part of Ram Charan's security team for several years.

Kevin Kunta is a 6’ MMA fighter and celebrity bodyguard who has become a social media sensation due to his association with Ram Charan. Kevin is from The Gambia and now lives in Italy. He describes himself as a mixed martial arts international professional. Fans love his impressive physique, stylish look and calm presence in public events. The bodyguard is becoming a celebrity in his own right, with a growing fan base of nearly 82,000 followers on Instagram and many people stopping to take photos with him.