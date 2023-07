The Konkona Sen Sharma directorial is part of the anthology film Lust Stories 2. Amruta's bold and uninhibited depiction of a maid who has sexual relations with her married employer is being hailed by cinephiles.

Amruta Subhash, who has been winning accolades for her short The Mirror. The Konkona Sen Sharma directorial is part of the anthology film Lust Stories 2. Amruta's bold and uninhibited depiction of a maid who has sexual relations with her married employer is being hailed by cinephiles. Actress Amrita Subhash has been in constant headlines recently for her web series Lust Stories 2. Amrita is being appreciated a lot for her performance in the series. Recently, while giving an interview to a leading portal, the actress talked about shooting intimate scenes. Amrita said that Anurag Kashyap is very sensitive about intimate scenes. She said that Anurag Kashyap had asked the actress the date of her periods so that he would not schedule intimate scenes around her.