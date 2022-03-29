videos

Why did Alia Bhatt unfollow SS Rajamouli from her Instagram account? Know reason behind

Pratibha Katariya   |    March 29, 2022 4:30 PM IST

Why Alia Bhatt upset with SS Rajamouli: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has stepped into south Indian cinema with the film 'RRR'. In RRR, Alia Bhatt has appeared in lead roles with Ram Charan, Junior NTR and Ajay Devgan. But just a few days after the release of the film, Alia Bhatt has allegedly unfollowed the director of the film SS Rajamoli. Not only that, she has also deleted some posts related to film 'RRR' from her Instagram account. The actress is believed to be angry with SS Rajamouli for her limited scene in RRR. Let's watch here the full matter

