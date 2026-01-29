Why did Arijit Singh, Zakir Khan, Neha Kakkar and Karan Johar announce BREAK?

In a shocking announcement, Arijit Singh, Karan Johar, Zakir Khan and Neha Kakkar will be taking a break from their careers, which are among the top in India. Each of these celebs has made a name for themselves in the music, comedy and film industries while being in the public eye almost all the time. Bollywood musician Arijit Singh is well-known for his well-composed songs on one hand. Karan Johar, meanwhile, is an equally famous face due to his work as a filmmaker and talk-show host. Comedian Zakir Khan and singer Neha Kakkar also seem to have a huge fan following and are very busy with their live performances, tours and also their digital projects. News of the breaks has gone viral with fans expressing concern and support for either side. Many people take it as a sign that the show business is a demanding place, where stars have to work under strict schedules and it is vital to be seen. Some developers are pausing their games for reasons such as mental health, personal time, and creativity. Although it’s uncertain how long these breaks will last and if there are future plans in place, this certainly gives the stars a chance to recharge, explore other projects and return refreshed.