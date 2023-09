Anas told the paps that I would have a word with Adil and Rakhi as they both are close to me. I want the best for them and would try my best to fix things for them. I don't want to get into the court things but otherwise, I think every couple has problems and they can sit and talk about it.

Rakhi Sawant: Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad are the new parents in the town. The duo took their first international trip as parents to Saudi Arabia and London after welcoming a baby boy on July 5. While on their way back home, Sana and Anas were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport where paps asked the couple about their friends Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani and the controversy surrounding their marriage. While Anas spoke in detail about what his thoughts were, Sana refused to make any further comments on the matter. Anas told the paps that I would have a word with Adil and Rakhi as they both are close to me. I want the best for them and would try my best to fix things for them. I don’t want to get into the court things but otherwise, I think every couple has problems and they can sit and talk about it. Last month Rakhi Sawant performed Umrah and a video of her talking about her Umrah trip had gone viral on the internet.