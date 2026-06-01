Why Director Geetu Mohandas Banned Kiara Advani From Talking On Toxic Set?

In this video, find out why director Geetu Mohandas banned Bollywood star Kiara Advani from talking to anyone on the sets of her upcoming pan-India movie, Toxic, starring superstar Yash. Kiara recently opened up about this intense filming experience. She shared that the director strictly prohibited casual chats and daily greetings to keep her deeply in character. The actress also explains the major challenges of shooting every scene twice once in English and then immediately in Kannada. She describes the hard work it took to deliver authentic performances in a completely foreign language

In this video, find out why director Geetu Mohandas banned Bollywood star Kiara Advani from talking to anyone on the sets of her upcoming pan-India movie, Toxic, starring superstar Yash. Kiara recently opened up about this intense filming experience. She shared that the director strictly prohibited casual chats and daily greetings to keep her deeply in character. The actress also explains the major challenges of shooting every scene twice—once in English and then immediately in Kannada. She describes the hard work it took to deliver authentic performances in a completely foreign language. Finally, we bring you the latest updates on the movie's postponed release date and the massive box office clash waiting for this highly anticipated project.