Former MP Jaya Prada Sentenced To Six Months Jail, Rs 5,000 Fine In Old Case, watch the video to know about the whole case.

The Egmore metropolitan magistrate court issued a six-month prison sentence to Jaya Prada, a veteran film star from South and Bollywood, as well as a former Member of Parliament. This ruling came in response to allegations of failing to pay the Employees State Insurance funds for the workers employed at a cinema theatre she owned in the city. The decision was reached following a formal complaint lodged by the theatre workers who asserted that Jaya Prada had neglected to fulfil their ESI financial obligations. Watch the video to know more.