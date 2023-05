Why was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled while heading to Cannes 2023 with Aaradhya?

Some users also went on to troll Aaradhya Bachchan and pointed out that she accompanies her mom everywhere. Watch the video to know more.

Video Desk | May 17, 2023 8:31 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The video shared by Viral Bhayani is currently going viral as netizens are trolling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her repetitive style and hairdo. Some users also went on to troll Aaradhya Bachchan and pointed out that she accompanies her mom everywhere. Watch the video to know more.